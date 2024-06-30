Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

Patiala, June 29
City girl Harsimran Kaur Oberai has been commissioned as flying officer at the IAF Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. She left for Assam today to join the Indian Air Force unit.
Daughter of Satinderjeet Kaur, a senior lecturer of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Model Town, and Davinderpal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mohali, Harsimran did her MBA from Dera Bassi institute and later cleared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT).
Satinderjeet Kaur, who was elated at her daughter’s achievement, said she always wanted to serve the country, particularly the armed forces.
