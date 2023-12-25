Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Tribune News Service

Aman sood

Nabha, December 24

Hawks, Rupnagar, emerged the winners with a final score of 6-3 in the shootout as they defeated last year champions Punjabi University in the final of the 46th GS Bains Liberals All-India Hockey Tournament that concluded at Punjab Public School, Nabha, today.

Sunil Maan from Hawks opened the scoring in the first quarter with a penalty stroke goal. However, the university turned the game around in the second quarter, scoring two quick goals. The first goal was a penalty corner scored by Harmandeep Singh, followed by a field goal from Lovepreet Singh.

With a score of 2-1 in favour of the university at half time, the game was poised for an exciting second half. In the third quarter, Hawks launched an offensive comeback and managed to equalise the score at 2-2 by the final whistle, forcing shootout. Hawks emerged the winners with a final score of 6-3 in the shootout.

The tournament came to a close with an award ceremony. The chief guest for the final match was Cabinet Minister Aman Arora. The guest of honour was DC Sharma, Headmaster of Punjab Public School, Nabha. Before the start of the match, a Gatka team from Ludhiana stole the show with their brave acts and impressive displays.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey #Punjabi University Patiala