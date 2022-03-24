HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 23

Justice Ritu Bahri, administrative and inspecting High Court Judge of the Patiala Sessions Division, conducted the annual inspection at the District Courts here today.

Justice Bahri also visited the Central Jail, Patiala, and listened to problems being faced by jail inmates. She passed directions to the persons concerned to redress their grievances.

Jail Superintendents, officers and staff of the jail were instructed to ensure timely redressal of grievances and problems of inmates. They were directed to pay special attention towards the health of inmates and medical facilities for them.

Justice Bahri also visited the women’s cell on the jail premises where she was shown handlooms and phulkari work done by the inmates.

She said if jail inmates were engaged in courses such as carpentering, tailoring, bakery, agriculture, handlooms and phulkari work, it would help them becoming better human beings.

She visited the courts complex and interacted with Judges of the Sessions Division, Patiala, and issued directions regarding judicial work. She said all possible remedial steps should be taken to make the justice delivery system more effective.