Healt Department collects 10 vegetable samples in Patiala

Patiala, May 19
Teams from the Health Department today collected samples of vegetables from across the city.
The drive was carried out on the directions of the Commissioner, Food and Drugs.
Health officials said the department is running a surveillance drive across the state, as part of which, the teams of the department collected 10 samples of vegetables.
Food Safety Officer Kanwardeep Singh said the teams collected samples of vegetables including capsicum, gourd, potato, tomato, okra and brinjal from some outlets in the city and Rajpura.
“These samples will be sent to a Kharar lab to check their metal content,” an official said.
The ohealth officials also directed the vendors not to sell rotten and over-ripe vegetables.
