Health advisory for flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 12

The district Health Department issued a health advisory for people affected by floods.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said residents should ensure food items were clean enough before consumption. “They should use water supplied through water tankers of the Municipal Corporation. The drinking water should be boiled before use,” she said.

The department is also providing pills for chlorination of water. She said, “Contaminated water and insect bites usually lead to bacterial infection on the skin. Therefore, residents should wear full-sleeved clothes and shoes to protect themselves from mosquitoes.”

The Civil Surgeon added that the department teams sprayed larvicide in stagnant water at Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Urban Estate and other places to prevent breeding of dengue mosquitoes.