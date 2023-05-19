Health check-up camp held at Police DAV school

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

A health check-up camp was organised at Police DAV Public School to create awareness regarding health issues among children.

A school official said, “The state government has come up with an initiative to conduct health check-ups and identify children suffering from anaemia. A team of health officials headed by Chetna Sharma from a dispensary at Kalyan village visited the school.”

Another school official said, “Anaemia affects a child physically and mentally. He or she is not able to cope up in sports and other activities. But it can be cured if the condition is detected at an early stage.”

Students were tested and guided by the doctors to remain healthy and happy. They were also told about a diet rich in iron and can cure anaemia.

Principal Mohit Chug motivated the students to adopt healthy eating habits and lifestyle.