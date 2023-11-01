Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 31

The air quality index (AQI) in Patiala climbed to 254 today. Concerned over the health of children and the elderly, the Health Department has issued a public health advisory in view of stubble burning and smog.

Asthma patients must carry inhalers People suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should carry inhalers at all times to avoid any untoward incident. — Health advisory

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said the falling air quality was aggravating health issues among young children and aged individuals who were suffering from different diseases. The district hospitals also witnessed an increase in admission of patients.

She said the department was keeping an eye on patients complaining of breathing issues.

The AQI in Patiala has dipped to ‘poor’ quality. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) this leads to breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

The department has advised people to avoid excessive outdoor activities, including walking, cycling and running. It said people should wear face masks while going out. “People suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should carry inhalers at all times to avoid any untoward incident,” the advisory read.

District epidemiologist and Nodal Officer, National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health, Sumeet Singh said, “People should avoid going out unnecessarily to ensure reduction in traffic on roads. If one has to go out, they should wear a face mask.”

The department has recorded an increase in the number of cases of breathing ailments among children and elderly.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning