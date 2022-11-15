Health Dept comes up with self-assessment tool

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

With an aim to create self-awareness about health issues among people, the district administration along with the Health Department today launched a self-assessment tool to detect non-communicable diseases.

The tool will help citizens assess if they are suffering from any non-communicable disease.

It was launched on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

“This is to gather baseline information on one’s disease status and will promote public health intervention,” an official of the Health Department said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney while releasing a google link (shorturl.at/aiCM6) said taking an advantage of technology, experts will be able to reach out to people.

The DC said, “The aim of the exercise is to motivate citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Early screening of non-communicable diseases will help control them in time.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Garg said in the wake of increasing cases of non-communicable diseases, these measures would go a long way. In the present times, the youth are experiencing sudden heart attacks, which should be a cause for concern, he added.