Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Patiala, March 19

The district Health Department has taken an initiative to administer vaccines to children and pregnant women for the prevention of diseases. The second round of the drive to administer the vaccines will be carried out from March 20 to 25.

Civil Surgeon Dr Dalbir Kaur said the initiative was being carried out to reduce infant death and to complete the vaccination of children and pregnant women.

She said the department would focus on vaccination of people lodged in jails, those who live in orphanages, slums and work at brick kilns.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Jagpalinder Singh said people who were not vaccinated were at a higher risk of infection. "Such people should get in touch with auxiliary nurse midwives or ASHA workers," he said.

