Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground

  Patiala
Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 22

Punjabi University conducted sports competitions, including archery, kho-kho, rugby and circle-style kabaddi, at the Polo Ground today.

Health Minister Balbir Singh, MLAs Ajitpal Kohli and Gurdev Singh Dev Maan, District Planning Committee Chairman Jassi Sohianwala and Improvement Trust Chairman Megh Chand Shermajra were present during the circle-style kabaddi competition.

RK Bali, head of the Punjab Archery Association, also attended the archery event along with Joint Secretary of the Kho-Kho Federation of India, Upkar Singh Virk, and District Sports Officer Harpinder Singh.

The Health Minister said the government’s effort to promote sports culture in the state has borne fruit as athletes from the state have excelled in the recent Asian Games.

In the circle-style kabaddi competition for the under-20 boys’ category, Mansa, Amritsar and Tarn Taran secured wins. In senior boys’ kho-kho, Ferozepur won.

In the kho-kho event for the under-21 girls’ Sangrur’s team secured first place, followed by the Patiala team in second and Fazilka and Ludhiana in third.

In the under-21 girls’,Muktsar won the first position, followed by Patiala in second, while Ludhiana and Sangrur got joint third.

