Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya hospital

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 4

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today made a surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital. The minister inspected various departments of the hospital during his visit in the early hours of the day.

He had a look at the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) as well as the paediatric and the gynaecology departments. The minister interacted with patients. He directed the hospital authorities to make adequate sitting arrangements for the patients at the OPD wards.

The minister suggested that the hospital administration should start a token system to manage patients at the OPDs as long queues are witnessed outside the doctor’s room due to high footfall.

Chetan Singh stomped into washrooms to check the cleanliness. He even had a look at attendance register.

Chetan Singh, when asked about his visit, said, “The visit was to take note of the grievances of the patients and also look into the infrastructural improvement, especially, the emergency ward.”

Dr Sandeep Kaur, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said, “The minister has given some suggestions for the improvement of the hospital, which will be implemented soon.”

She added that she apprised the minister about shortage of support staff and doctors. “The minister has assured to address the issue at the earliest,” said Dr Sandeep.