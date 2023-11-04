Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 3

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh conducted a meeting with officials of the civic body and district administration to check the measures being taken to control the spread of dengue.

Dr Balbir also held meetings with various officials, including Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Municipal Commissioner Aditya Uppal, to review the progress of development projects in the rural wards and villages here.

The Minister directed officials to ensure that all work is completed within the stipulated time. He stated that all the work would be monitored using an online dashboard provided by his department. He added that within this month, they will begin cleaning the sewers in the city using the super suction machine. In the Municipal Corporation, a ward-wise assessment of all work will be conducted in the rural areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Commissioner. Dr Balbir further said that the problems of street lights in all wards will be resolved permanently. Areas that face problems with waterlogging during the rainy season will be addressed by starting the storm-water drainage work. He added that health and environment committees will be formed in every ward.

