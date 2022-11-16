Patiala Health officer in soup over fake OPD slip

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 15

After an inquiry, the Health Department has found its own officer guilty of forgery. The department caught a Deputy Medical Commissioner (DMC) producing a ‘fake’ OPD slip to avail medical leave.

The DMC is said to have been absent from his duty from July to September.

The doctor was appointed the Deputy Medical Commissioner (DMC) in the office of the Civil Surgeon in July. However, he did not join his post up till September 18 and claimed a medical leave during the period.

The doctor, an ENT specialist, joined the department on September 19. But soon after his joining, an inquiry into the matter was marked by the Director of the Health Department.

The DMC then submitted an OPD slip prescribed by an Orthopedic doctor of Government Rajindra Hospital. According to the slip, the DMC was prescribed ‘rest’. However, after the inquiry, it was found out that the slip produced by him was originally prescribed to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

“The Head of the Department of Orthopedics said the OPD slip number produced by the DMC was actually issued to an ASI. No doctor of the Orthopedics Department had advised rest to Dr Jaswinder,” a letter by the Director Principal of Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital read.

The Health Department has written to the Director of Health asking him to initiate action in the case.

The DMC, when asked about the same, said, “The inquiry has not been conducted properly. I had asked someone to get me the slip from the counter while I was visiting the doctor. There are chances that the slip was mistakenly issued in the ASI’s name instead of mine.”