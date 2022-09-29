Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 28

In the wake of the ongoing festive season, the food wing of the District Health Department, on Wednesday, collected food samples from various sweets shops and a bakery in the city.

Led by the District health Officer (DHO), the health team inspected sweets shops and collected seven food samples. The team, along with the Food Safety Officer (FSO), issued a challan to a sweets shop for failing to maintain hygiene standards.

They collected two samples of khoya barfi; a sample of kalakand and milk cake; two of biscuits and one sample of boondi laddo.

The health officials said they issued a challan to a sweets shop near Mata Kaushalya Hospital after it was found hygiene standards were not maintained. “Collected food samples have been sent to the State Food laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken following the lab reports of the samples,” said DHO Dr Daljeet Singh.

Surprisingly, the Health Department has collected only 36 samples so far this month. In the face of festival season, the Health Department had not collected as many samples as they should have, said the experts.

As per the rules, each FSO was supposed to collect 15 samples in a month, and with four FSOs posted in the district, the Health Department was required to collect 60 samples, they said.

When asked about the fewer number of samples in September, the DHO said they would be conducting more raids in the remaining days of the month.

18 milk samples failquality test

Of the total 38 samples, collected last month, 18 milk samples of various dairies in the city have failed the quality test. Health officials said the samples were collected in a special drive to check adulteration. The lab reports revealed 18 milk samples were found substandard for various reasons.