Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 4

With an aim to tighten the noose around offenders indulging in food adulterattion during the festive season, the food wing of the Patiala Health Department raided various sweets shops in the city today.

The main areas visited by the department officials included Tripuri, Arya Samaj, Darshani Gate, and the Nabha road area. During the raid, the health team led by the District Health officer collected six food samples.

They collected samples of kaju barfi, boondi laddu; coconut barfi and kaju katli. It is learnt state officials of the Health Department had issued directions to the district headquarters to raid and collect food samples of sweets having silver leaf to check the food quality.

District Health Officer Dr Daljeet Singh said action would be taken against food operators if samples failed quality test. He said samples had already been sent to the state food testing laboratory in Kharar, Mohali.

Soon after the samples were collected, members of the Patiala Sweets Association met Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and two AAP MLAs from Patiala. The association are said to have requested the minister to give directions to health officials not to harass sweet shop owners under the garb of checking food adulteration during the festival season.