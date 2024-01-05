Health officials stage protest at Civil Hospital

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 4
The Community Health Officers (CHOs) held a protest at the Civil Hospital to press for their demands and submitted a memorandum to the Civil Surgeon (CS). The protesters raised slogans against the state government.
Addressing the media, the group’s state president Jitender Singh informed them that CHOs continuously work to provide health services to people in rural areas, but have to face various difficulties while discharging their duties. He said that officials have been made aware of the difficulties faced by these workers in the past, but to no avail. He said a new incentive form was released by the government, and it modifies their monthly target, starting this month. Workers are being forced to fill the form online, even though the Health and Wellness Centres in rural areas do not have Internet access, and lack computer operators, too. He demanded that guidelines stating the exact duties and responsibilities of staff of Health and Wellness Centres be issued by the department. “CHOs are being given Rs 20,000 as basic pay,” he said, adding: “But, according to the guidelines of the Government of India, the remuneration should be Rs 25,000, and this is being followed in other states.” He demanded their salaries be increased and arrears paid.
He said before the new form is implemented, these problems must be addressed; else they would not work online and intensify their protest, he added.
He said that there will be a mass protest on January 9 and a demonstration will be held at the DHC office in Chandigarh.
