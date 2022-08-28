Health programmes in Patiala hit as posts lie vacant

Patiala, August 27
With many administrative posts vacant, the functioning of the district Health department has been severely affected.
It was learnt that the posts of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Patran, Shutrana and Nabha blocks are vacant. Doctors posted there had been transferred, but no replacement came forth, said sources.
A senior health official, pleading anonymity, said, “It is over almost a month that the posts are lying vacant. The vacancies have had an adverse effect on several health programmes.”
The Health Department claimed that they had already informed the higher-ups regarding the shortage.
The post of Deputy Medical Commissioner (DMC), who manages various crucial health programmes in the district, was vacant for over a month now. It is learnt that the Health Department, Punjab, had deputed a doctor on the post, but he did not join.
Meanwhile, the local health officials claimed that they had already written to the Punjab Health Department about the vacant post of DMC.
