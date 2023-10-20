Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

Patiala, October 19
Heaps of garbage were seen lying strewn at Anardana Chowk, Arna Barna Chowk and Jorian Bhatian areas of the city on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Garbage collectors and residents of the city regularly dump garbage at numerous locations, which is then lifted in large containers and is transported to the main dump site,” said the residents. They complained that these heaps are increasing in size and no arrangements for lifting the garbage has been made so far. Foul smell emanating from the unsegregated waste is unbearable. “While the Corporation has been stressing on segregation of garbage waste at source, residents of the city have failed to follow the instructions and continue to dump it as it is,” they further added.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, the corporation faced momentary hindrance in transportation of garbage from the city to new dumping site, adjacent to the Chotti Nadi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine
PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid