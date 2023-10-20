Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

Heaps of garbage were seen lying strewn at Anardana Chowk, Arna Barna Chowk and Jorian Bhatian areas of the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Garbage collectors and residents of the city regularly dump garbage at numerous locations, which is then lifted in large containers and is transported to the main dump site,” said the residents. They complained that these heaps are increasing in size and no arrangements for lifting the garbage has been made so far. Foul smell emanating from the unsegregated waste is unbearable. “While the Corporation has been stressing on segregation of garbage waste at source, residents of the city have failed to follow the instructions and continue to dump it as it is,” they further added.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, the corporation faced momentary hindrance in transportation of garbage from the city to new dumping site, adjacent to the Chotti Nadi.