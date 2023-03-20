Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Tribune News Service

Patiala/Chandigarh, March 20

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds lashed Patiala on Monday. Areas in the district also registered hail as farmers complained of damage to crops across their fields.

The downpour has taken place a week ahead of the harvesting season, which usually begins from April 1. As per the meteorological department, the region received light thunderstorms with maximum surface wing speed less than 40 km per hour.

The region, along with other districts in the state, was hit by rainfall on Saturday as well. Agriculture officers stated farmers had registered crop damage.

Farmers, while reporting flattened wheat crop on Monday, said the double spell of rain at a gap of a day would heavily damage the crops.

Heavy downpour was witnessed in Chandigarh as well as its adjoining areas of Panchkula and Mohali too.

The meteorological department while issuing an orange warning reported moderate to intense rain and thunderstorm with lightining accompained with gusty wind(40-50 kmph). It said hail was likely over the parts of Ferozepur, Fazilka, Taran tarn, Patiala and Fatehgarh sahib. The areas of Pathankot, Mansa, Gurdaspur, Hoshairpur, Kapurthala, jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mukstar, SAS Nagar districts and adjoining areas could also receive light to moderate rain and hunderstorm with lightining with gusty wind, it said.