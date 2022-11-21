Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala, 20 November
The Patiala Foundation in collaboration with the district administration commemorated the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims today at Road Victims Memorial here today.
The day was observed for paying homage to accident victims who lost their lives or the ability to earn livelihood in road crashes.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney launched a helpline number for people to gather information on compensation for road accident victims and the procedure to claim it under the Motor Vehicle Act.
She appreciated the Patiala Foundation, which has collaborated with Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, to provide legal aid to people at the RGNUL Legal Aid Clinic, Punjab. The DC said the district administration will make all possible efforts to ensure road safety so that the number of accidents can be reduced.
A floral tribute was paid to the dedicated emergency crews, the police and the medical professionals, who deal with the traumatic aftermath of road crashes every day.
