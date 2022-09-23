Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

A month after the matter was raised by the Municipal Corporation (MC) Patiala, the state government is yet to initiate any steps to address the issues concerning development of Heritage Street in the internal city here. The haphazard, dislocated and broken tiles of the Heritage Street project have already become a nuisance.

The MC in August had questioned implementation of the work of the project and sought changes from the state government. It discussed the matter in its general house meeting and later sought formation of a committee on the matter and sent a proposal for redesigning and alterations of the project to the state government.

Corporation officials said the tiles used in the project were not fit for use and added that people were facing issues due to the haphazard and uprooted tiles.

Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma also pointed out that the project was not implemented as it had been devised. He said its aspects were changed, which ultimately defeated its purpose as the original project included creation of parking space near Sanouri Adda, Hanuman Temple, among other places, which was not done.

The overhead wires and poles along the streets were supposed to be removed and shifted underground for the purpose of beautification, but that was also cancelled at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the project has also attracted the ire of other residents of the city. Former Mayor and SAD leader Amarinder Singh Bazaaz said the government should look into the matter of the Heritage Street project. “It is lying in a limbo. People, especially old age individuals, are falling and injuring themselves when commuting on the road. The tiles used in the project are not proper. As such, the project has become an inconvenience for residents.”

Officials at the MC said the civic body had written to the state government over the matter. We are yet to receive a communication from the government on it”, they said.