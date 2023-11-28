Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited launches e-KYC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

In the era of digitization, electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) using Aadhaar authentication has emerged as a game-changer in the country. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has now pioneered the facility of Aadhaar authentication through facial recognition.

During a special programme in the presence of senior officials along with the distributor fraternity and staff, connected through video conference. Amit Garg, Director Marketing, launched an e-KYC using facial recognition across the country.

Garg said e-KYC leverages the Aadhaar infrastructure to facilitate a seamless and paperless process for customer verification. He added that the e-KYC automates the process of identifying customers digitally and is an alternative to the traditional process, which required physical documents. Garg said that this approach not only expedites the onboarding process for various services but also reduces the paperwork that comes with traditional KYC procedures.