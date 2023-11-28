Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited launches e-KYC

Patiala, November 27
In the era of digitization, electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) using Aadhaar authentication has emerged as a game-changer in the country. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has now pioneered the facility of Aadhaar authentication through facial recognition.
During a special programme in the presence of senior officials along with the distributor fraternity and staff, connected through video conference. Amit Garg, Director Marketing, launched an e-KYC using facial recognition across the country.
Garg said e-KYC leverages the Aadhaar infrastructure to facilitate a seamless and paperless process for customer verification. He added that the e-KYC automates the process of identifying customers digitally and is an alternative to the traditional process, which required physical documents. Garg said that this approach not only expedites the onboarding process for various services but also reduces the paperwork that comes with traditional KYC procedures.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...