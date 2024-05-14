Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Patiala, May 13
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results on Monday. In the medical stream, Hiya Khanna from Delhi Public School scored 97.4 per cent, Tanveer from Bhupindra International Public School scored 97.6 per cent in the non-medical stream, and Gurnoor Kaur from Delhi Public School scored 97.4 per cent in the arts, making them city toppers in their respective streams.
The Millennium School
Students proved their mettle by performing remarkably well in the Class 12 CBSE examinations. The principal, Vineeta Rajput, appreciated the persistent efforts and perseverance of the teachers, parents and students.
Class 12 achieved a 100 per cent result. The highest being 97 per cent scored by Gaurish Bansal and Anaisha Jindal (Commerce). The second position was bagged by Eknoor Singh Bedi (non-medical) with 96 per cent, followed by Aditi (arts) with 95 per cent.
Matta Gujri Sor Sec School
Matta Gujri Senior Secondary School was jubilant and upbeat with the declaration of the Class 12 result.
Kashish was the school topper in commerce with 97 per cent. She was followed by Harpreet Kaur in second with 93.8 per cent. Jashanpreet Kaur bagged the third position with 92.6 per cent in the humanities.
