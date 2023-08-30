Hockey icon remembered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

NCC cadets of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, remembered legendary hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today.

Cadet Priyanka shed light on exploits of Dhyan Chand in the Olympics. The students were informed that Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award was the highest sports prize in the country.

The cadets also spread the message of casting vote in elections conscientiously. Amanpreet Singh Panjota and Kritika Sharma, who have won gold and bronze, respectively, in the ISSF Shooting World Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in August, also participated in the voter awareness programme.

#Hockey #Punjabi University Patiala