Hockey meet starts at PPS, Nabha

Patiala, December 18

The 46th Liberals All-India Hockey Tournament started in the lush green hockey grounds of Punjab Public School at Nabha on a sunny day. The tournament was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

In the opening match, Rock Rovers Chandigarh outwitted Lovely Professional University 8-5 in a hotly contested encounter. The two teams dished out attractive hockey with alternative attacks followed by counter attacks by the rival teams. The university lads held a slight edge initially but it was Rock Rovers lad Mohit who put his side 1-0 ahead in the second minute.

Rock Rovers allowed University boys to score quick goals in 5th and 8th minute through Tushant and Harvinder. Rock Rovers equalised 2-2 in 30th minute when Ankush hit the target from top of circle hoodwinking a bunch of defenders. University forged 3-2 ahead in 17th minute with a clean goal by inside right Harsukhpreet.

Ankush again restored parity for Chandigarh 3-3 in 20th minute. The match ended level at 4-4 with Raj Sharma scoring in 27th minute for University boys and Chandigarh team again getting a goal through Ramanpreet in 37th minute.

In the tie breaker, Rock Rovers emerged victorious by converting four times while Lovely Professional University succeeded only once. The second match was decided in favour of MSK Academy Jarkhar against Artillery Centre Nasik through tie breaker after both teams scored three each at the full time. In the tie breaker, the armymen scored three times while Jarkhar boys converted four times to emerge winners 7-6.

