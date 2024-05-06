Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 5

A 21-year-old national hockey player, who was pursuing MA at Punjabi University, Patiala, ended her life by jumping into the Bhakra Canal, allegedly due to harassment at the hands of her brother and sister-in-law.

The police have recovered the body and booked her brother and sister-in-law on a complaint filed by her father.

Rakesh Yadav, SP (Investigation), said in a statement given to the police, Jaspal Singh, a resident of Nalina Khurd village, said her daughter, Sumandeep Kaur (21), was a national hockey player and was pursuing MA at Punjabi University. She was upset as his son Vikramjit Singh and his wife Pinky ill-treated her.

On April 29, her daughter left home at 8 am. When she did not return home in the evening, a missing report was lodged with the police. He came to know that his daughter had jumped into the canal. They conducted a search in the canal with the help of divers and her body was recovered.

The SP said the police had registered a case against Vikramjit Singh and Pinky and arrested Vikramjit. The police are looking for Pinky and she would be arrested soon.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Hockey #Punjabi University Patiala