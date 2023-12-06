Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The district child protection officer, along with a joint team of the Municipal Corporation and the police and health departments, today visited various areas of the city to locate homeless people and shift them to shelter homes.

During the operation, the team reached out to destitute children and their families near Gurdwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib and Shri Kali Devi temple.

Measures were taken to assist these families in transitioning to shelter homes during the night. The MC team ensured that these families, along with other homeless people, were accommodated in shelter homes. On reaching shelter homes, counselling sessions were conducted for them.

District child protection officer Shaina Kapoor said as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, homeless people were brought to shelter homes today. She mentioned that these families were advised to stay in shelter homes as they would not be allowed to live on the roadside. She added that living on the roadside was fraught with the risk of accidents as it had come to light that children seeking alms run in front of speeding vehicles. She said raids would continue in the coming days to clear the roads of beggars.

MC Inspector Munish Puri and other staff members, social activists Simranjeet Kaur, Shalini, Pradeep Sharma, Sunita Yadav and Sukhdeep Singh, senior police constable Raksha Rani, constables Gagandeep Kaur and Jyoti were part of the raiding team.