Hospital employees threaten protest over lack of security

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

Two weeks after a doctor at the Government Rajindra Hospital was attacked by several miscreants accompanying a patient, employees at the hospital today alleged that another staff member, a lift attendant, was attacked by unidentified persons. The employees have threatened to stop all their work from February 13 and raised a number of demands with the hospital administration.

The Employees’ Welfare Joint Action Committee of Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital here said a number of attacks had taken place against the employees in the past few days and demanded that the administration strengthen the 24-hour security provisions. They said a pass system should be introduced for the patients while security guards should be deployed at all wards. They demanded the police post on the hospital premises to be upgraded into a police station. A member said, “All extra entries to the college and hospital should be closed while a PCR should be operational 24 hours a day.”

Representatives of the committee sought the implementation of their demands by February 12. “Else all the doctors, workers, Class III and IV employees and nursing staff will stop all their work other than the emergency ward on February 13 as a mark of protest,” a member of the committee said.