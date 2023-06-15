Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala, June 14
The city and adjoining areas were inundated after an hour-long downpour created a flood-like situation in parts of the district today. Almost all areas here witnessed waterlogging, causing trouble for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, due to the stagnant water.
Areas of Model Town, Charan Bagh, bus stand, Tripuri, AC market, Kadah Wala Chowk, road adjoining level crossing number 21 and 22, Safabadi Gate and Officers’ Colony were waterlogged. Rainwater entered houses in Preet Nagar, Kadah Wala Chowk and Chandni Chowk among other areas.
Sunpreet Singh Sidhu, a lawyer at the district courts and a resident of Delight Colony, said: “I had to wade through knee-deep rainwater to reach my house due to the sudden downpour. Despite it being a perennial problem in the low-lying areas of the city, the authorities have failed to address the issue.”
Karan Singh, who runs a handloom shop in the Chandni Chowk area, said: “It has been three hours since the rain stopped, but roads are still waterlogged. Cars parked on the road have submerged. Many shops are lying closed as traders have failed to reach their establishments.”
The Punjabi University campus and nearby areas also witnessed acute waterlogging. The situation was similar near the Kali Mata temple.
Blaming the sudden downpour for inundation, officials of the municipal corporation claimed barring certain areas that had witnessed acute waterlogging, not much rainwater remained on the roads.
Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with various departments and directed them to complete the work on cleaning of drainage system, nullahs, choes, etc. before the onset of monsoon next month.
Businesses hit
Rain stopped nearly three hours ago, but roads are still waterlogged. Cars have submerged. Many shops are lying closed as traders have failed to reach their establishments. — Karan Singh, shopkeeper
