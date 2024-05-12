How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

In the rich tapestry of literary evolution, sometimes the smallest alterations can lead to profound transformations. Such was the case of Surjit Patar, the illustrious Punjabi poet whose journey from a humble village to global recognition was marked by a subtle but significant adjustment – the removal of letter T from his name.

Hailing from Pattar Kalan village near Jalandhar, Surjit Patar was destined to etch his name in the annals of Punjabi literature. However, it was under the guidance of his mentor Dr Surjit Singh Sethi of Speech, Drama and Music, Theatre and Television Department at Punjabi University that the path to his poetic destiny took a decisive turn.

Renowned Punjabi writer Gurbhajan Singh Gill recounts the pivotal moment when Dr Sethi, then teaching at Randhir College in Kapurthala, advised Patar to drop letter ‘T’ from his surname, transforming him into Surjit Singh Pattar to Surjit Patar.

The genesis of this alteration lay in Dr Sethi’s astute observation of Patar’s poetic prowess. Recognising the immortalising quality of Patar’s verses, Dr Sethi understood the power encapsulated within the simplicity of his name. Patar’s poetry resonated deeply with the essence of Punjab, capturing the spirit of its people, culture, and landscapes.

Patar’s alma mater, Punjabi University, Patiala, played a pivotal role in nurturing his literary talents. Completing his MA in Punjabi from this institution, Patar remained deeply connected to its ethos throughout his life. He had attended the alumni meet on April 24.

The impact of Patar’s literary contributions transcends geographical boundaries. Honoured with prestigious accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Shiromani Punjabi Poet Award, and the Padma Shri, Patar’s poetry touched the hearts of Punjabis worldwide. His words, steeped in the ethos of Punjab, resonated with audiences far beyond its borders, earning him immense love and respect.

The passing of Patar has reverberated throughout the literary community, particularly within the teaching fraternity of Punjabi University. Professor Gurmukh Singh, Head of the Department of Punjabi, fondly remembers Patar as a beacon of Punjabi sensibility, embodying a harmonious blend of poetry and philosophy.

