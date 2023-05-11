Husband, in-laws booked for dowry

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 10

On a complaint filed by a woman, the district police have booked her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for allegedly harassing her and demanding dowry from her.

In her complaint to the police, Sonam Preet Kaur stated that she was married to Kuldeep Singh of Tohra village in October 2020. After some time, her in-laws allegedly started harassing her over more dowry, she said. The complainant claimed that they even assaulted her and kicked her out of the house.

Sonam alleged her family’s financial condition was not good as her father had passed away, but her in-laws had been forcing her to get more dowry as they wanted to send her sister-in-law abroad.

According to her, the expenses for her marriage were paid by her uncle and other relatives.

After an inquiry into the matter, the Mulepur police registered a case against Sonam’s husband Kuldeep Singh, mother-in-law Harvinder Kaur and sister-in-law Sukhpreet Kaur.