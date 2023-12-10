I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 9

The BJP’s district unit today staged a protest against Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu at Vishwakarma Chowk in Sirhind.

Led by district president Didar Singh Bhatti, a large number of BJP workers gathered at the chowk and burnt an effigy of the Congress MP. They raised slogans against “corrupt Congress leaders”.

Addressing party workers, Bhatti said Income Tax Department had recovered more than Rs 200 crore from the family and associates of MP Sahu. He alleged that the Congress leader was involved in corrupt practices and had gathered huge amounts of black money.

Bhatti said the BJP-led Central Government was against corruption and prompt action was being taken against those indulged in corrupt practices. He alleged that the Opposition parties had a habit of standing in favour of “corrupt” individuals like Sahu.

