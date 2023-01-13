IGBC platinum rating for PLW

Patiala, January 12
Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), a unit of Indian Railways, has received the green platinum rating from Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The rating is accorded by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
Dr Prateek Shrivastava, director, Sustainergic Tech Pvt Ltd, handed over the certificate to Ashok Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, PLW, and others. The IGBC with the support of the Environment Directorate of the Indian Railways, has developed the Green Railway Rating System that helps address national priorities, including water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency and health and occupants well-being.
