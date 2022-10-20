Illegal booths at Polo Ground: Three days on, Patiala admn clueless

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

The district administration seems to be groping in the dark in catching the miscreants responsible for putting up illegal booths for sale of firecrackers at Polo Ground on Sunday.

The administration had received a complaint in this regard on Monday, but has yet to identify the miscreants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Thind, who is leading the probe, said, “We are still carrying out the investigation.”

District Sports Officer (DSO) Shashwat said, “The investigation is going on. We have not identified anyone yet. There is no CCTV footage of the site and there is only one security guard on the ground premises. We are trying to fetch information regarding the activity from all possible sources.” According to the DSO, there are over 10,000 students present at the ground for the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ games, which is making it difficult to identify the miscreants.

Meanwhile, after the site was notified, firecrackers were being sold without a no-objection certificate from the MC’s fire wing. An MC official said, “They are selling firecrackers in this hazardous area, but they have not taken the NOC.” He said a fire tender had been positioned at the site on the directions of the administration.