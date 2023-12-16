Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Patiala, December 15
A day after a former Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) was nabbed for running an illegal gender determination centre, the suspect, Meena, was produced in court and sent on police remand for a day.
Patiala Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said, Meena was sacked from her previous job due to similar activities. “It is the police’s duty to find out for how long Meena had been running this illegal clinic. The police should also investigate as to where she dumped the foetuses after performing illegal abortions,” said Dr Raminder.
