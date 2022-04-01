Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 31

Officials of the Excise and Police Department conducted a joint raid at hotel Aam Khas Bagh in the tourist complex Sirhind and seized liquor bottles and boxes meant for sale in Chandigarh. The police arrested hotel manager Gagandeep Singh under the Excise Act. The liquor was being served in the hotel illegally without licence from the Excise Department.

While talking to media, Excise Inspector Vijay Kumar said the department got secret information that liquor was being served in the hotel without any licence. He said the department constituted a team consisting of an excise inspector, police inspector Navdeep Singh and in-charge of chowki Sirhind Mandeep Singh. The team raided the hotel and seized large quantities of illegally stocked liquor and beer bottles. He said the liquor bottles of many expensive brands meant for sale in Chandigarh were also seized.