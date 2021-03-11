Illegal meat shops run sans check

Patiala, June 9
A large number of meat sellers are running illegal shops/kiosks near the city bus stand, internal city markets and near railway crossing no. 22. There are only 34 registered meat shops in the city under the jurisdiction of the Patiala Municipal Corporation said the MC in its reply to an RTI query.
The city, with a population of five lakh, has only one MC-run slaughterhouse near Lakkar Mandi. The MC said 34 shops (28 for goats and six for pigs) are registered with the MC office. A shopkeeper said: “We are tasked with managing animal waste on our own. Most of the waste is taken away by people involved in fisheries and related professions for feed. We do not dump the waste in an unregulated way.”
Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said: “We will send notices to all shopkeepers functioning without permission in the city and direct them to register their outlets. All shopkeepers are required to manage and dispose of animal waste themselves, else they will be penalised.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...