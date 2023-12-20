Implement anti-flood measures: Chetan Singh Jauramajra

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

In a meeting with MLAs from various constituencies, Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra reviewed the progress of the Drainage and Canal Department’s projects. Based on the MLAs’ feedback, Jauramajra instructed officials from the Drainage Department to implement flood prevention recommendations, especially along the Ghaggar river and other waterways. He stressed the importance of prioritising all the Water Resource Department-related tasks across all the constituencies.

Jauramajra said that a major goal for the department is to ensure that the canal water reaches all farms in the state so that Punjab’s reliance on tubewell irrigation is reduced. He directed the officials to take immediate action against illegal encroachment on department land, in order to facilitate farmers’ access to canal water. Officers from various departments such as drainage, BML, canals, and groundwater IB circles were present.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Chetan Singh Jauramajra