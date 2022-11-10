‘Implement constitutional provisions for gender justice’

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 9

Academics at Punjabi University today discussed the need for gender equality at an international conference on “Gender Justice: A Pathway to Sustainable Development”. The 14th international conference was organised by the Women’s Studies Centre on the campus.

University Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Arvind said all sections of the society must work together to tackle societal, political and economical challenges. He said girls and boys should have equal property rights. The VC said the institution of marriage could be more successful if both participating genders were encouraged to take decisions unanimously and amicably.

Professor GS Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, stressed upon the intervention of state in ensuring gender justice through the implementation of constitutional provisions. “Pathetic position of legal aids limited by social challenges at the ground level need to be overcome to ensure substantive equality,” he said.

Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, said gender equality is a fundamental human right but there is still a long way to go before it is fully achieved. “Socio-political and economic challenges need to be tackled. In times of a disaster, mainly women become prey to hardships.

Professor Nabila Rehman, Vice Chancellor, University of Jhung, Panjab, Pakistan, said attitudinal changes need to be brought among all sections of the society.