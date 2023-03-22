Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 21

Bassi Pathana SDM Ashok Kumar today held a meeting with the principals and in-charges of schools in the area, asking them to fully implement the Safe School Vahan policy as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The SDM directed the principals to ensure the safety of children in school buses and to follow the guidelines strictly.

He added that the safety of children is an important issue and no compromise on their safety would be tolerated.

The SDM also appealed to parents of the children to take safety measures, such as taking care that their children do not sit on the seat next to the driver.

He said special checking of school buses would be initiated and anyone found violating the directions would be punished.

District Child Protection Officer Harbhajan Mahimi said road safety has become the most important issue these days as many lives are lost due to road accidents.

He added that on the directions of DC Parneet Shergill, the checking of school buses would continue.

He said that under the policy, CCTV cameras must be installed in school buses and there must be a lady attendant in the vehicles.

Besides this, first-aid kits must be provided and speed governance system installed in the buses. He said not more than six children should be seated in three-wheelers and if any vehicle was found violating the norms, appropriate action would be taken against its owner.

According to the Safe School Vahan policy, there should be a stop signal arm in a school vehicle and the buses should be painted yellow. The buses should have emergency exits, and the windows should be fitted with horizontal grills.

Provisions under the policy