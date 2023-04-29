Implement uniform pay scales, says kanungo assn

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 28

The district Kanungo Association staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of their demands here today. They raised slogans against the government and submitted a memorandum to the DC.

General secretary of the association Nirmal Singh said the Punjab Government had not fulfilled their demands. He said as per the Constitution, there could be no difference in the salary of employees doing the same work, but patwaris in the state were being given two different grades. Around 50 per cent patwaris were being given a scale of Rs 950 to Rs 1,800 while the other 50 per cent were being given a scale of Rs 1,365 to Rs 2,410.

He said on September 9, 2022, the Patwar Union and Kanungo Association held a meeting with the Finance Minister and Finance Commissioner, during which it was decided that the patwaris recruited between January 1, 1986, and December 31, 1995, would be given a scale of Rs 1,365 to Rs 2,410. The Finance Secretary was asked to put up the file, but the Finance Department returned the file to the Revenue Department without implementing it.

Nirmal said the struggle would be intensified if their demands were not met.