Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Patiala, October 10

Officials of the health wing of the Patiala Municipal Corporation and executive officers (EOs) of various councils across the district were today directed to increase challaning and information, education and communication (IEC) activities to check spread of dengue in their respective jurisdictions.

The district has reported 125 dengue cases this season so far. The Patiala Municipal Corporation has issued only 23 challans for dengue in the city in September, while the Samana Municipal Council issued only three. During a meeting organised by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the officials were directed to increase the challaning drive.

Officials in the District Health Department said they detected dengue larvae at 7,000 places across the district. Apart from this, the staff of the department working exclusively for the purpose in the Rajpura, Nabha and Samana council areas and Patiala MC had issued 1,300 warning notices.

The officials said people should avail of free dengue test facilities at government hospitals, including Rajindra Hospital, Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Civil Hospital, Rajpura and Nabha.

They said: “People suffering from dengue fever should consume fluids in the form of water, juice, lemonade, coconut water or other drinks more frequently. Residents should be aware of dengue symptoms such as sudden abdominal pain, low blood pressure, dizziness, urinary retention for more than 24 hours and black or dark stools. If they report these symptoms, they should immediately seek treatment.”

The Deputy Commissioner said: “Departments concerned should issue challans after detecting dengue larvae.”

Patiala MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the MC would increase IEC activities to tackle dengue.

ADC Urban Development Pooja Syal said she had issued instructions to the EOs to submit information regarding the number of challans for dengue and fogging activities. “I will hold a review meeting with them on the matter tomorrow,” she said.

