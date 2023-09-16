‘INDIA intact at national level’

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 15

While the INDIA alliance of 26 political parties is interested in the development of the country, the BJP is hell-bent on creating communal rifts to reap political dividends, asserted Delhi Cabinet minister Imran Hussain today.

When asked about Punjab Congress leaders not being willing to form an alliance with AAP in the state, he said that he was not aware of the matter, but insisted that the INDIA alliance was still intact at the national level.

