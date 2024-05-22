INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21

District Election Officer Parneet Shergill, while addressing mediapersons here today, said 15.52 lakh voters of the Lok Sabha Constituency 8-Fatehgarh Sahib (R) would cast their votes. First-time voters would be honoured with certificates, she added.

All set for polling First-time voters to be honoured with certificates

Three pink polling booths to be set up

Only women cops to be deputed at pink booths

Special programme to honour centenarian voters

Live booth webcast at CEO (Punjab), DEO’s offices

She said efforts were being made by the district administration to ensure maximum participation of the youth.

A special programme was being designed to honour voters aged over 100 years in a bid to increase the polling rate of the constituency, she added.

She said the administration was making arrangements for the convenience of the voters. A total of 1,820 polling stations had been set up within the Lok Sabha constituency and micro observers would be deputed to 80 polling booths to conduct the voting process in a transparent manner, she added.

Out of the about 15.5 lakh voters in the constituency, 8.23 lakh are male voters, 7.29 lakh are female and 32 are transgender voters, she added, noting that there are 14 candidates contesting the election.

She said for the convenience of women voters, three pink polling booths will also be set up in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The SSP ensured that only women police officers are deputed at these polling booths, she added. She said 100 per cent webcasting would also be conducted at all polling booths in the constituency, with the webcast being broadcast directly to the office of the Chief Election Officer (Punjab) and the District Election Officer.

If possible, the live telecast will also be broadcast at the office of the Chief Election Commission (Delhi), she added.

