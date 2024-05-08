INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 7

District Administration today claimed to be fully prepared and vigilant to ensure fair, transparent and fear-free elections.

At a press conference held at the District Administrative Complex, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray and SSP Varun Sharma shared insights and directives from the Election Commission of India concerning the electoral process.

Addressing the media, Parray emphasised the completion of all arrangements by the district administration and the police to conduct the elections with integrity and transparency. He reassured voters of a peaceful environment, urging them to exercise their voting rights without intimidation.

The DC said he issued a public notice about the Lok Sabha elections today as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. The District Election Management Plan was also released.

SSP Varun Sharma reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

“Noteworthy enforcement efforts have resulted in the arrest of absconders, seizure of illegal cash and substances, and registration of cases under relevant acts. The Patiala police remain vigilant against illicit activities, with a focus on preventing the misuse of money and muscle power during the elections,” said Sharma.

Filing of nomination papers begins

Nomination papers will be accepted from May 7 to 14 at the Deputy Commissioner's Court Room (Room No. 108) from 11 am to 3 pm. Nominations will also be received on May 10, coinciding with Lord Parashumram Jayanti, as it is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. May 11 will be the second Saturday and May 12 (Sunday) will be a holiday. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15, with withdrawal deadline being May 17.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha