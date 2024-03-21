INDIA VOTES 2024: DIG Patiala reviews security, law & order during meeting with senior officials

Tribune News Service

Ahead of the upcoming General Election, a meeting of senior police officials was organised. DIG Patiala Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, presided over the meeting. All Gazetted Officers of District Patiala, SHO’s, Police Posts Incharge and special units were briefed at the Conference Hall at Police Lines.

DIG Bhullar issued instructions to the officials to ensure a transparent, fair and peaceful election in the district. He also issued guidelines regarding the implementation of the moral code of conduct. He said, “A special drive should be launched to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs), bail-jumpers and parole jumpers. We need to ensure 100 per cent compliance with non-bailable warrants (NBWs) as per the instructions of the Election Commission. Flag marches should be conducted in the district using 75 per cent of the force of the district and companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in order to instil confidence in the general public during the elections.”

The DIG stressed the need to keep vigil at the inter-state border with Haryana, adding that nakas would be set up there to prevent the smuggling of illegal liquor and drugs. He said, “All SHO’s and police posts in charge should keep a watch on anti-social elements in their areas. Security of gun houses, counting centres, storage sets and candidates should be ensured during elections.”

At the meeting, Bhullar also appealed to the residents to follow the instructions of the Election Commission. He said all the licenced gun holders in the district need to deposit their weapons with the police to prevent any untoward incidents during the election. He said, “Apart from enhancing patrolling, police personnel along with paramilitary forces have been carrying out regular flag marches, especially in vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures.”

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray and SSP Varun Sharma also attended the meeting and briefed police officials about the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

SSP Varun Sharma said since Patiala shares its boundary with Haryana and Chandigarh, special teams have been deployed for screening vehicles that enter or leave the state. He said, “We will not allow any item prohibited by the Election Commission into the city. We have deputed teams to check anti-social elements.”

