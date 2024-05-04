INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer Showkat Ahmad Parray today convened a session to provide comprehensive training to parties regarding the nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections in constituency No. 13 here.

Chairing the meeting, Parray unveiled the schedule for the elections. Nomination submissions will commence from May 7, continuing until May 14, with verification scheduled for May 15. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by May 17. He mentioned that there will be holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

Nomination papers are to be submitted at Court Room 108, Ground Floor, Mini-Secretariat, Patiala. To facilitate candidates, a Nomination Facilitation Centre and a waiting room have been established in Court Room 109 of the ADC (G), where candidates can also arrive early for the checking of their nomination forms.

Parray emphasised the Election Commission of India’s provision for online submission, which is aimed at reducing errors. Candidates can access the Suvidha portal to fill in and print their submissions. He stressed the importance of providing social media account details and opening a separate bank account for campaign expenses, along with mandatory disclosure of bank accounts, assets and liabilities.

Parray outlined strict guidelines, allowing only candidates, along with five individuals and three vehicles, within 100 metre of the District Administrative Complex for nomination submissions.

The meeting was attended by ADC (Development) Navreet Kaur Sekhon, Tehsildar (Election) Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and the representatives of various political parties.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha