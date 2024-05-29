INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 28

NK Sharma, the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, today released his ‘Vision Document’ for solving the problems of people of the constituency.

Addressing a press conference here today, Sharma, along with Patiala SAD (urban) president Amarinder Singh Bazaz, said he had toured every part of the constituency during the past 40 days during which he has identified problems being faced by people in different Assembly constituencies. He said apart from his plans to develop Patiala as a model constituency, he would ensure the issue of Ghaggar was resolved by acquiring land along the river to widen its banks. “I will also ensure that the river water is not polluted. Check dams will be constructed to monitor the flow of additional water,” he stated.

Sharma said he would ensure that 300 farmers of 24 villages, whose land was acquired for the northern bypass project, got compensation at the prevailing market rates. He said he would also ensure that service lanes were constructed along expressways in the constituency.

The SAD leader said the party would ensure that government employees got the Pay Commission arrears, all contractual employees were regularised and old pension scheme was implemented.

To a query, Sharma said he had given 48 hours to his rivals Preneet Kaur, Dr Balbir Singh and Dr Dharamvira Gandhi to respond to five questions each but they did not reply yet. He said now he was giving them another 48 hours to respond, failing which he would place facts before people about their performance.

