India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

The Patiala Management Association (PMA) organised a talk on "Our world at 2025" by former ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra.

Members of the association and city residents attended the event at a city hotel.

Sanjay Gupta, secretary of the association, delivered the welcome address.

Vohra, a renowned strategic affairs expert, said, “The time has come when the world needs India more than India needs the world.” He said India's time on the world stage has come.

Vohra, who has represented India in nations such as the USA, France, Spain, Poland, Vietnam and many African countries, said India was well-poised to provide leadership to the world in meeting primary challenges of climate instability and in the fields of health and economy.

He said the current pace of change in geopolitics and geoeconomics was the fastest in the last hundred years.

The former diplomat said Indians should have faith in the collective capability of the country and not fall victim to cynicism.