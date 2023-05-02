Inflation affecting labourers: Trade union leaders

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1

Various trade unions, workers’ unions, the municipal union and Paledar Union took out rallies to mark the May Day.

The Paledar Union took out a rally from the Food Corporation of India godown at Sirhind and marched through Main Bazaar.

Addressing the rally, leaders of various trade unions said labourers were being exploited and were suffering due to inflation, but the Centre and the state governments were not doing anything for their welfare. They said even today, crores of labourers across the country were getting paid below the minimum salary. They said the workers of all departments were struggling to get their dues.